Hellfire Gala Timeline Adds Wolverine, SWORD, Way Of X, Pride, GOTG

This month saw Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala – the X-Men crossover event that is a) just a big party, b) a major diplomatic event for Krakoa, and c) something really big is going down. We have continued to take timestamps and tried to line the events up from this week and last into one Hellfire Gala timeline… with Planet Size-X-Men, it just ramped up a gear, and with today's SWORD #6 it did the same, not once but twice. We looked at the impacts of the comic books here, but how does it tie in with everything else happening in the other X-Men titles? Today we added Wolverine #13, SWORD #6, Way Of X #3, Marvel Voices: Pride and Guardians Of The Galaxy #15.

We start with Children Of The Atom trying to get into the Hellfire Gala in the first place.

Though they don't get much further in that regard – not this week anyway, meanwhile, all sorts of stuff is happening behind the scenes and has been for quite some time, seen in Planet-Size X-Men #1. Four days before…

The mutants of Arakko being too big for Krakoa. Three days before in Planet-Size X-Men…

…Krakoan diplomacy showing cracks with Magneto coming up with a solution to all their problems. Two days before in Planet-Size X-Men…

As Captain America notices the change in the world, and Cyclops invites him to hear their plans for themselves. As the Guardians Of The Galaxy from today also arrive in time…

The day before the Hellfire Gala in Planet-Size X-Men…

Magneto goes ahead with his plan – but not before welcoming the Guardians to SWORD.

The morning of the Hellfire Gala in Planet-Size X-Men, it all begins to take shape.

The big powers recruited, though Franklin Richard who could have been quite useful if powered up, dismissed in the same way Magneto dismissed his once-daughter the Scarlet Witch. foreshadowing foreshadowing foreshadowing… so another reality shaper is recruited from Otherworld.

And from Arakko, just hours before the Hellfire Gala begins.

And so, as the schedule for the Hellfire Gala remains set from a couple of weeks ago, the Krakoans and Arakki go to work. As the gates open, and the great and the good of Earth are distracted…

Lots of things are already going down elsewhere in the solar system.

The Krakoan gates open at 7pm, and the guests arrive fashionably late at the Green Carpet in Mykines, in today's New Mutants #19.

While X-Corp gets ready and Professor X worries about Brazil…

So another planet is being ripped asunder.

At 7.29, Mister Sinister suits up.

And at 7.30pm, the X-Corp staging area sees Multiple Man go to work…

And at 7.40, we have the arrival of the Fantastic Four and Captain Marvel…

Marauders #20 doesn't give timestamps, but we see the arrival of the same characters, the Avengers, through the gates

And the Fantastic Four by their own ship. Might the Fantastic Four have more of a reason to distrust Krakoa? Well, yes, yes they might,

Although not every arrival matches up.

Iron Man arrived in Hellions under his own steam, with a very aggressive attitude towards Quentin Quire, in X-Force.

While he also arrives doing the superhero landing, he trademarked instead, in Marauders.

In Hellions, the psi-dampener and Krakoan flower conversations are switched around.

And Iron Man is more accommodating, offering to buy drinks.

But in X-Force's version, he's just a lot more aggressive with Quentin Quire. Understandable, of course.

But it does make for a weird disconnect. Could the two versions be a form of telepathic trickery, as only one rock in the solar system away, everything is changing.

X-Corp joins the Green Carpet in Mykines.

The night also begins for Nightcrawler in Way Of X.

Mister Fantastic says something to Professor Xavier that will not be revealed now…

But we also get a performance from Rhapsody, Jean Grey, and the Stepford Cuckoos. A musical performance, the very nature of playing that is telepathically shared.

Might this instant empathy be a handy diplomatic tool? As well as an excellent distraction from oceans coming to Mars.

This probably is happening concurrent to a meeting between Namor, Professor Xavier, and Magneto happening on Krakoa.

Namor is offered a seat on the Quiet Council. He rejects it (as he did back in X-Men #7). Noting he has dominion of the oceans, what need he of Krakoa?

Given that they now have a new planet full of oceans, was this a mistake?

Will they get back to him? Because the Beast has another more Earth-based plan over in X-Force.

Using the flora of Krakoa to do something rather naughty.

Even while on Mars, the flora has more ambitious plans, courtesy of more Arakki mutants.

The X-Corp has the first two of their meetings.

As far, far away, a world is getting a new lease of life.

Captain Britain arrives…

While Wolverine is patrolling the Krakoan borders looking for uninvited guests…

As Arakko comes to Mars.

X-Corp has more meetings. Or, at least, dances.

While Sage runs Wolverine and Beast on the showfloor in X-Force.

And on Krakoa, in New Mutants, the election of the new X-Men team is about to take place, interrupting their own dramas.

The X-Men are elected by the unified mutant mindscape…

While X-Corp takes simultaneous meetings…

…and Sunspot is left to lick his electoral failing wounds.

He's not alone in that.

And congratulations are shared.

X-Corp is still taking meetings.

While the uninvited Hellions gatecrash the party, it will naturally not go well.

Though Armor of New Mutants makes a notable arrival.

But between the inevitable drunken brawl that follows, something else happens. At 11pm, Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock, kicks off as Great Britain leaves the Krakoan alliance.

While in X-Force, the dances continue…

In Excalibur, so do the diplomatic breakdowns.

Something it is possible they may regret, given the new intergalactic diplomatic role being played over on Mars.

A new watchful eye over it.

With a brand new port being built.

While a boat sits outside Krakoa, watching, waiting, in X-Force.

X-Corp has to deal with all sorts of undesirables who have their own, possibly conflicting plans.

While former Captain Britain, Brian Braddock reconnects with Meggan…

Some news there? News that Nightcrawler hears in Way Of X?

And X-Corp's problems with the Fenris siblings don't get any easier.

And on Mars, everything is finally ready for those in Krakoa to react.

Emma Frost's remarks will also have quite the impact…expansion being the key, it seems. And more than anyone could have considered.

And something new to come.

Two people on asteroids at the end of time? One couldn't be Franklin, could it? Whatever is said, we will have to wait till Planet-Sized X-Men; it will have a big impact. And so we get fireworks.

Just possibly of a different kind than originally promised.

With the CIA taking notes.

And the whole place explodes in light.

With a brand new name for Mars.

And the Hellions at least get to watch, giving Kwannon's words new meaning.

As Nightcrawler watches drunkenly in The Way Of X...

The word has gone out.

And the world has to react, from Russia to Brazil.

And the USA is trying to catch up.

While the American superheroes have their own reactions. And Cyclops was also in some of the dark until now, it seems.

The superheroes still need time to think… and drink.

Carrying on into the night, with Guardian of Canada being seduced by Henry Peter Gyrich, Cap is still thinking.

Although James Hudson seems more concerned about in incongruity of it all. There is a time and a place, apparently.

And The Beast reveals his true, dark colours.

There are intergalactic meetings above Arakko.

And even later, Magneto meets with his daughter,

Nightcrawler watches as they dance…

As dawn breaks on a whole new galaxy.

But it's not over, as Doctor Nemesis shows disdain for the Mars terraforming in Way Of X

And the after-party on Arakko begins.

With a scene even popping into the Marvel Pride book out this week and now also a Hellfire Gala tie-in.

While over in New Mutants, it all gets rather complicated.

And Way Of X. brings the timeline home… making mutants feel like they're all in the same story Which is just what the Hellfire Gala crossover has done.

Best leave them to it, eh? As the Guardians get word from Earth, impressed…

More Hellfire Gala to come.

