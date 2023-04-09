The Invisible Scarlet O'Neil's Series Debut, up for Auction One of the first female superheroes, Scarlet O'Neil debuts in Harvey Comics and is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today.

The Invisible Scarlet O'Neil was the Harvey Comics debut of the popular comic strip character in 1950, and has the distinction of being one of the first major female superheroes in comics. This comic, which featured story and art by Russell Stamm, Paul McCarthy, and Bob Powell is one I think I get asked for once a week at the shop. The comic strip started in 1940 in the Chicago Daily Times. Notably, the cover of her first comic book appearance in Famous Funnies #81 was drawn by H.G. Peter, who would co-create Wonder Woman a short time later. According to researchers, as World War II progressed the character was also used in some contexts in response to publisher directives from the Office of War Information to promote the role of American women in efforts in support of the war. The comic strip ran for sixteen years, and got a second shot at comic book glory when Harley launched the character into her own series in 1950. This is a pretty iconic cover for issue #1, which is taking bids for a raw copy at Heritage Auctions today. Check it out below.

Scarlet O'Neil Is Such A Fun Character

"Invisible Scarlet O'Neil #1 (Harvey, 1950) Condition: VF-. Bob Powell art. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $152. Stories and art by Russell Stamm and Paul McCarthy. Cover by Paul McCarthy. Comic strip hero Scarlet, who got the power of invisibility from a science experiment, may have been the first female superhero in comics. Scarlet investigates when audiences start crying at the performances of comedian Rankin File. Cop Gil Mason and reporter Jackie Paige join forces to solve a murder. The search for a hit and run driver. Also featuring a profile of Invisible Scarlet O'Neil creator Russell Stamm. Meet Russell Stamm, Creator of Invisible Scarlet ONeil; The Case of the Madmans Revenge; Calling All Sleuths; The Case of the Second Key; The Case of the Hit and Run Killer; Bloodless Murder; How Good a Detective Are You?; The Empty Room. 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

This is such an underrated book, hopefully its esteem continues to rise as the years pass. Go here and place a bid, and while you are there, go ahead and take a look at all the other books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.