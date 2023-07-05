Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: ace, heritage auctions, pre-code horror, The Beyond, warren kremer

The Beyond #2 Awakens The Vampire with Warren Kremer Cover, at Auction

Ace's PCH series The Beyond #2 features a classic vampire cover from Harvey Comics legend and Richie Rich creator Warren Kremer.

The Beyond #2, published by Ace in 1951, features an awesome cover by artist Warren Kremer, and it may be one of the go-to examples of the dark lord of the night's comic covers. Featuring him awakening in his coffin and a couple about to have a very bad time, the cover is colored so well that this is one I would give near the top of the stack for any vampire collector. Kremer is far better known for his work at Harvey Comics, where he created Richie Rich and Hot Stuff the Little Devil and played a significant role in much more. Heritage Auctions has a raw copy taking bids right now, with it currently sitting at $56, a steal for such a cool example of pre-code horror. Check it out below.

The Beyond Always Had Some Of The Best Covers

"The Beyond #2 (Ace, 1951) Condition: VG/FN. Warren Kremer vampire cover. Mike Sekowsky art. Water damage. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $90; FN 6.0 value = $135. Cover pencils by Warren Kremer. The Mystery of Lunablanca, art by Maurice Gutwirth and George Appel; The castle of Lunablanca, Spain, is haunted by vampire countess Sinistra; An American news-photographer falls in love with her and discovers that the girl is not the vampire, but controlled by one. The Ghost Who Stole a Body, pencils by Ken Rice; The "unmourned ghost" of evil Alexander Black is doomed to walk the earth forever, but he has a cunning plan; During heart surgery upon Dr. Anders, Black slips into his body and takes over. Valley of the Scaly Monsters. The Shrieking Terror, pencils by Mike Sekowsky, inks by Vince Alascia. 36 pages, full color. Cover price $0.10."

A lot of these auctions lately over at Heritage have had some killer pre-code horror, from classic stories to classic covers, and it is not stopping anytime soon. Go here to place a bid on this comic, and while you are there doing that, take a spin around the rest of their offerings taking bids right now as well.

