Hex & Drugs & Rock'n'Roll? Zatanna with Robot Man or John Constantine?

At San Diego Comic-Con, there was a little bit of gossip in the bars that DC Comics was planning a Zatanna and Robot Man comic to spin out of the Knight Terrors mini-series, to be called Hex And Violence.

And then DC went and used that name on the final page to conclude the Knight Terrors: Zatanna mini-series, and give credence to the rumour and gossip. But there was no sign in November's solicitations and no news on what it to come from Zatanna. Well, today's RBWBY #7 from DC Comics does at least suggest us an alternative. Even if the order is up for debate.

You'd need a different title from Hex And Violence as well. Not really John's style to be throwing around knuckle dusters especially with Zatanna.. So how about… Hex Pistols? Hex And Drugs And Rock And Roll? The mixing of John Constantine with the rest of the DC Universe hasn't been a very successful one of late, with only the Si Spurrier run from Sandman Universe Presents standing out and that pretty much kept itself to itself, continuity-wise. It can be done, of course, and at least this issue of RWBY gives a perfect John Constantine introduction to a major DC Comics mainstay.

Announcing him as if he's the postman. Actually, to John Constantine, the postman would probably be a lot more important. And I'd definitely be down with that. As would Zatanna. DC RWBY #7 is published by DC Comics today, from Marguerite Bennett and Soo Lee.

DC RWBY #7 (OF 7) CVR A MEGHAN HETRICK

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Soo Lee (CA) Meghan Hetrick

Team RWBY are trapped in the bowels of Arkham as the crazed Batman and Joker-Nuckelavee duke it out. They'll need to make a desperate play to pull Batman back from the brink, but if they can't, it'll be the end of the DCU and Remnant as we know it! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/22/2023

