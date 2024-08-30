Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: Holly Aitchison, Mark Doyle

Holly Aitchison, Out As Marketing Manager At IDW

Holly Aitchison, Marketing Manager at IDW, is another of the four people who have been laid off at IDW this week.

Holly Aitchison, Marketing Manager at IDW, is another of the four people who have been laid off at IDW this week. We previously reported on IDW Publisher Mark Doyle on the out, but Holly Aitchison has confirmed on social media that they are no longer at the publisher.

Holly Aitchison writes "Hey gang, I'm looking for a new full time gig. Open to comic sales or marketing, though if I'm being honest, I may take a step back from comics unless it's the absolute right fit." But also posting "Hey gang! I'm open to a new full time opportunity in comic sales or marketing. DM me if you have any leads."

Holly Aitchison joined IDW and Top Shelf Productions in November 2023 as the new Book Trade Marketing Manager. Before that, they worked at Boom Studios from 2015 to 2021, rising from Operations Assistant to Digital Sales Coordinator. And before that, they worked at Oni Press as Consumer Marketing Manager for almost two years before becoming Director Of Sales, US Publishing at Humanoids.

Back in February 2023, Bleeding Cool broke the news about San Diego-based comic book publisher IDW laying off two-fifths of its staff. We also stated that Mark Doyle and Tara McCrillis would both be Co-Publishers of IDW, with Doyle overseeing Editorial and McCrillis overseeing Marketing and Operations. And that Jamie S Rich would be the new Editor-In-Chief . Our reporting was confirmed in March that year. Recently, we also saw the departure of Scott Dunbier and Jamie S Rich, now forming their own comic book publishers.

IDW Publishing was founded in 1999 as the publishing division of Idea and Design Works, based in San Diego. As well as developing the likes of Wynonna Earp, Locke & Key and Dirk Gently's Detective Agency, he company is known for its licensed comic book adaptations of films, television shows, video games, and cartoons.

