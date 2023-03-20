How Black Adam Got His Name, One More Time (Spoilers) In tomorrow's Black Adam #9, DC Comics revisits the very first appearance of Black Adam, and how he reveived his colour-specific name.

Black Adam was created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, and first appeared in the debut issue of Fawcett Comics' The Marvel Family comic book in December 1945, defeated and then forgotten until DC Comics licensed and acquired Fawcett's characters in the 1970s, where that character was revived and became one of the Marvel family's main antagonists, before then being reinvented as an anti-hero. But in tomorrow's Black Adam #9, DC Comics revisits that very first appearance, and how Black Adam was named.

Previous issues of Black Adam have touched on issues regarding colour naming tropes, specifically when Black Adam wanted his successor, a young black man called Malik White, to be called White Adam. But who can blame Adam-Teth? After all, that's how things started for him, and in tomorrow's Black Adam, very little has changed.

The wizard using pretty much the same language as eighty years ago. Or five thousand years ago, however you wish to see it. Either way, it was, very literally, a different time. Nowadays we might see things a little differently and wish to question them. Including what we happen to be wearing…

If a superheroic figure did indeed turn up in such garb these days, it would be the natural reaction. Say, has any superhero looking for a costume, gone to a cosplay supplier yet? Oh, and also, not everyone may be as dead as they were once thought.

And now it's all kicking off. Or rather, it will be tomorrow. You know, Shazadam is still right there…

BLACK ADAM #9 (OF 12) CVR A IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Montos (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF ADAM: EAST OF EGYPT BOOK 2 In the 24th century B.C., having proclaimed himself pharaoh, the mighty Adam finds himself surrounded by enemies while discovering that holding the throne is a lot harder than seizing it. Meanwhile, in the present, those same enemies from the Old Kingdom now threaten modern-day Kahndaq as, amid civil unrest, a resurrected Ibac the Invincible conspires with Adam's political rival.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023