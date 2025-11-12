Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, flash, shazam, thor

How DC & Marvel Universes Interact In Flash/Fantastic Four/Shazam/Thor

Two new Marvel/DC crossovers launched today, Thor/Shazam by Al Ewing and Jethro Morales and The Flash/Fantastic Four by Jeremy Adams and Adrián Gutiérrez. But how do they both fit together?

Well, for the Fantastic Four, the DC Universe seems to be a little on the fictional side, but for Thor and Captain Marvel (the DC one), the integration seems to be set in stone.

With Mephisto, Thor and Nightmare part of the Shazam pantheon, that's when it applies to Mister Mind. And as for Fantastic Four, they are faced with a familiar Flash Rogue..

And so as the Fantastic Four have to deal with Flash, Gorilla Grodd and more rogues…

Thor and Captain Marvel have managed to intertwine the staff/hammer and the word of power not entirely as they were intended…

Though it does confirm something we always knew about Billy Batson…

They should try doing a Rubik's Cube next. It has the right eighties energy as well… Thor/Shazam by Al Ewing and Jethro Morales and The Flash/Fantastic Four by Jeremy Adams and Adrián Gutiérrez are both published digitally today.

THOR/SHAZAM! INFINITY COMIC #1

Written by AL EWING Art by JETHRO MORALES Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

The might of Thor! The power of Shazam! Marvel and DC bring the thunder to Infinity Comics in a never-before-seen adventure! When a familiar face threatens to usurp the magic of the Marvel and DC universes, will Donald Blake and Billy Batson recover their powers in time to stop them?

Written by Jeremy Adams Art by Adrián Gutiérrez

The Flash/Fantastic Four! The Fantastic Four are coming back to the Baxter Building after a mission on Saturn, when they are surprised to find Gorilla Grodd scaling the building, with The Flash (Barry Allen) hot on his (non-existent) tail! Grodd is after Reed Richards' mental amplifier tech, and using The Flash as his unwitting (mind-controlled) ally, tries to break into FF headquarters to steal whatever he can get his grubby little paws on, taking both teams on an adventure through time and space!

