How Did The Scarlet Witch Become The Sorcerer Supreme? (Spoilers)

Wanda Maximoff was revealed as the new Sorcerer Supreme at the end of One World Under Doom #9, after the death of former Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom.

And that trouble begins today in Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando, Bernard Chang and Artist M. As Wanda Maximoff defines herself as, well, Queen Catherine Parr. Sorry, I went to see Six a couple of nights ago, the songs are still ringing in my head…

"I bet you want to know how I got this far". Well, she has a council to address about that very topic including her nearest and dearest…

As well as characters created by Steve Orlando along the way… such as Somnus, created by Steve Orlando, Claudia Aguirre and Luciano Vecchio for Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 in 2021….

… as well as the kids, keeping it in the family.

But as for the cosmic questions from the likes of Cthon about why she should take the role which the Marvel Universe would probably return to Steven Strange…

It turns out the clothes maketh the woman.

Or, to put it a different way, she didn't choose the clothes, the clothes chose her… she's the supermodel of the Marvel Universe. Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang is published by Marvel Comics today.

Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando, Bernard Chang

THE SORCERER SUPREME IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE SORCERER SUPREME. In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold, new path. Will this rogue Sorcerer Supreme bring magic in the Marvel Universe to new heights or leave it in ruin?

