Hulk is the Most Sensitive Lover There Is! Immortal Hulk #48 Preview

Immortal Hulk #48 is in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and in this preview, we find the titular Hulk enjoying some post-coital bliss with Betty Banner, The Red Harpy. Hulk is feeling a little self-conscious about being Betty's second choice behind Bruce Banner, but as Betty explains, The Hulk is far more sensitive a lover than Bruce ever was because he sees her for who she is. Awww… Isn't that sweet?

Check out the preview of Immortal Hulk #48 below.

IMMORTAL HULK #48

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

COUNTDOWN TO THE END…

• Questioning himself after his recent confrontations, the Hulk turns to the one person who always understood him – only too well.

• It's time for truths to be told. But will it be Betty Banner who tells them…

• …or will the Hulk face the gaze of the RED HARPY?

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/7/2021

SRP: $3.99