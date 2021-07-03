Hulk is the Most Sensitive Lover There Is! Immortal Hulk #48 Preview

Immortal Hulk #48 is in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, and in this preview, we find the titular Hulk enjoying some post-coital bliss with Betty Banner, The Red Harpy. Hulk is feeling a little self-conscious about being Betty's second choice behind Bruce Banner, but as Betty explains, The Hulk is far more sensitive a lover than Bruce ever was because he sees her for who she is. Awww… Isn't that sweet?
Check out the preview of Immortal Hulk #48 below.
IMMORTAL HULK #48
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210659
MAY210660 – IMMORTAL HULK #48 BENNETT HOMAGE VAR – $3.99
MAY210661 – IMMORTAL HULK #48 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross
COUNTDOWN TO THE END…
• Questioning himself after his recent confrontations, the Hulk turns to the one person who always understood him – only too well.
• It's time for truths to be told. But will it be Betty Banner who tells them…
• …or will the Hulk face the gaze of the RED HARPY?
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
