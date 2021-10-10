Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review: Wonderful

One of the most common criticisms of the superhero genre is how little they do to actually change the lives of the people they protect. Icon & Rocket #3: Season One takes on that criticism with a global degree of activism that stirs the pot at home as well.

There's one criticism that could be leveled at this issue: a central plot element (the disruption of the global illicit drug trade) has its consequences explained twice: once to a sitting president, once to a teenaged vigilante. That's a little Man of Steel, and it'd be better if the Reginald Hudlin script trusted the audience a little more, but that's literally the only problem here.

On the other hand, let's talk about the artwork of Leon Chills, Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie, and Brad Anderson, which delivers scenes from Afghanistan to Japan to Washington DC with sufficient accuracy. Likewise, Icon and Rocket themselves are striking figures, dropping Nipsey Hu$$le references and engaging in action scenes well worth seeing. The lawyer character from the last issue shows up with some major surprises at the end, implying the rabbit hole has unexpected depths.

When you look at the beautiful development of the archenemy for the protagonists, the boogeyman nature of this threat tied into the origins, it's really a savvy choice that matches both the narrative needs of the story and the politics of the characters herein. There are lots to like here, and it's well worth your time and money. RATING: BUY.

By Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson

Everyone on Earth — and beyond — wants them dead! Icon thought he was the only extraterrestrial left on Earth — but unfortunately for him, and for Rocket, he was very, very wrong! A terrifying enemy he believed long dead is hot on their trail — and to make matters worse, his foe now works for the CIA!

Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 The war on drugs gets an unexpected surprise when Icon and Rocket decide to win it without damaging the vulnerable people normally caught in its maw.