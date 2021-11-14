Icon & Rocket #4: Season One Review: A Thrill Ride

The biggest problem with wanting to change the world is the overwhelming number of powerful people who want it to stay messed up. In Icon & Rocket #4: Season One, the chickens of adventurism come home to roost for the female lead. The modern incarnation of the alien hero takes more bold steps away from his more conservative origins.

The dramatic duo has put the pinch on the global economy by causing drastic disruptions in the global opioid trade. This has caused the moneyed class to send an unfortunately familiar figure to exact some vengeance. Along the way, Icon reveals some of the preparations he's done over the decades. Rocket gets some of the best possible one-liners. This book escalates the war on a corrupt status quo into unexpected new directions.

The script by Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills is action-packed and clever as it hurtles forward with refreshing quotables ("government name," "evict my foot from your @$%!"), fantastic riffs on ideas (some will think J'onnz when this looks more like Barsoom) as their lives increasingly become manifestations of the 285th Rule of Acquisition.

Likewise, the artwork from Doug Braithwaite, Brad Anderson, and Andworld Design delivers with pulse-pounding action scenes, wonderful connections between characters, and a legitimate sense of fun. The dynamic between characters is visually represented, and it's very engaging.

All around, Activist Icon is a thrill ride well worth taking. It's not what happened before, but it's sure as heck something interesting happening for the future. RATING: BUY.

Icon & Rocket #4: Season One

By Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Doug Braithwaite

At this point, it feels like there's nobody on Earth who isn't hunting for Icon and Rocket — and as powerful as they may be, there's always a way to get to someone's friends or family. Does Icon even have the strength to put the forces they've unleashed back in the bottle? And more crucially, does he want to?

Icon & Rocket #4: Season One Review by Hannibal Tabu 8 / 10 After bringing the pain to criminal interests around the globe, the imperialists strike back at the heart of Dakota, and our favorite duo is on the back heel, fighting back! Credits Editors Chris Conroy, Marquis Draper