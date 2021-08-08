If At First You Don't Succeed… Defenders #1 [Preview]

Defenders #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, proving true the old adage: if at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, again. Will this latest attempt to relaunch the Defenders catch on this time? Check out the preview below.
DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210577
JUN210579 – DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99
JUN210581 – DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO SILVER SURFER VAR – $3.99
JUN210583 – DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) PACHECO REBORN VAR – $3.99
JUN210580 – DEFENDERS #1 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR – $3.99
(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Javier Rodriguez
SUPERSTARS AL EWING & JAVIER RODR GUEZ REUNITE FOR A COSMOS-COLLIDING JOURNEY!
When existence itself faces extraordinary threats, it needs an extraordinary defense! That's when you call…THE DEFENDERS!
DOCTOR STRANGE and the MASKED RAIDER take a non-team of Marvel's weirdest, wildest heroes on a mission that will uncover the hidden architecture of reality itself! This cosmos was not the first to exist…but if the DEFENDERS can't track Marvel's oldest villain through the deepest trenches of time – it might be the last!
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $3.99
