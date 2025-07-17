Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: comic shop, sdcc

Image Comics Calls Readers To Nominate Their Shop For Retailer Award

Image Comics calls readers to nominate their comic shop for a retailer award, to be presented at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Image Comics opens nominations for the Summer 2025 Select Retailer Award until July 21 deadline.

Fans encouraged to nominate shops excelling in service, displays, community, and comics selection.

Winner revealed at San Diego Comic-Con’s Lunar retailer event, receiving exclusive prizes and features.

Previous awardees include shops from the US and Scotland, emphasizing everyone has a fair chance.

Image Comics announced that the Image Select Retailer Award for Summer 2025 is now open for nominations. And the deadline to nominate a store is Monday, the 21st of July. Image invites fans to nominate their local comic shops for this award based on criteria such as exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting handselling recommendations, efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, easy-to-browse shelving, attractive and innovative displays, forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach community engagement, robust inventory of, and support for, Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics.

To nominate a shop, comic book readers are encouraged to simply fill out the form with their local store's name, location, and summarise some of the ways their store goes the extra mile to create a great retail experience for them and other customers.One winner will be announced on Thursday, the 24th of July, at the Lunar retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con and will receive:

a commemorative medallion to display with pride

an Image Select Retailer Award window cling for their store's window

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies).

The Image Select Retailer Award is an initiative to galvanise recognition of members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community who are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace. The previous winners of the Image Select Retailer Award were Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hall of Justice Comics in Parker, Colorado, Peebles Comics & Games in Peebles, Scotland and Four Color Fantasies in Winchester, Virginia. They do seem to favour the more provincial choices, so anyone is in with a chance.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!