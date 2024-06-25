Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: comic shop, lunar, san diego comic con, sdcc

Image Comics Opens Nominations For Comic Book Retailer Awards

Image Comics has opened nominations for the Summer 2024 Image Select Retailer Award, the deadline will be next Thursday.

Image Comics is inviting readers to nominate their local comic shop for this award based on criteria such as:

exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting hand-selling recommendations

efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

easy-to-browse shelving

attractive and innovative displays

forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach

community engagement

robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics7

To nominate a shop, fill out this form with your local store's name, location, and summarize some of the ways the store goes the extra mile to create a great retail experience for you and other customers. The deadline to nominate a store is Tuesday, the 2nd of July. One winner will be announced on Thursday, July 25 in the evening at the Lunar Distribution retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con and will receive:

a commemorative medallion to display with pride

an Image Select Retailer Award window cling for their store's window

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies).

The Image Select Retailer Award is a new initiative to galvanize recognition of members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community that are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace.

The Image Comics Select Retailer Award, announced to coincide with the ComicsPRO Summit is intended to reward comic shops that go "above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace." The first winner announced at the Lunar Distribution retailer event at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle was Nirvana Comics of Knoxville.

Nirvana Comics posted to Instagram, "Part of winning this prize was the choice in a Store Exclusive Gold Foil Variant. We chose Skottie Young's Ain't No Grave! Our reason for choosing this book is two fold, 1. We freaking love Skottie Young! 2. We wanted a book that best represented Nirvana Comics, a book that showcased pushing the boundaries of comics, trying something new and risky, and of course being so damn fun. This book definitely embodies that. Thank you Image Comics for awarding us this honor and for continuing to support the comic shop industry. We look forward to our next collaboration. Thank you Skottie Young and Stupid Freshmess for allowing the use of your book. Can't wait to see you at Heroes Con! $20 for purchase"

