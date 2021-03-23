Image To Release Jim Morrison Graphic Novel, Jim Lives, This June

July 3 of this Summer will mark the 50th anniversary of the tragic and too early death of The Doors legendary frontman, Jim Morrison. The circumstances of Morrison's death in Paris, France at the age of 27 have always been the subject of speculation and even conspiracy theories with fans, many of whom believe that Morrison faked his death to escape the fame he had accrued during his young life. This type of thinking, combined with the 50th anniversary of his death (as far as we know) has inspired the upcoming graphic novel from Image Comics, Jim Lives: The Mystery of the Lead Singer of The Doors and the 27 Club, created by the team of Paolo Baron and Ernesto Carbonetti.

The team of Baron and Carbonetti have previously tackled a similar topic in last year's Paul is Dead, a reference to the conspiracy theory that Paul McCartney actually died in 1966 and the man we all know and love is an imposter. The story's writer, Baron, describes his inspiration as, "Would you believe me if I told you that right here, in the small village in southern Italy where I set the story, I met Superman jogging on the beach?" said Baron, in reference to his meeting Superman star Henry Cavill on the beach in 2019. "So, why couldn't Jim Morrison be here too?"

The story's artist Carbonetti added, "Drawing stories like Jim's—I mean stories with Rock legends—is a much more intimate experience than listening to their records. Now it's no longer them giving something to you, it's you giving them something back."

Image describes the story as follows:

Amid the intense colors of a foreign land, Jim Lives is the story of a man searching for his son—a correspondent for a popular American newspaper—who vanished into thin air after sending one last, enigmatic message: "Jim Morrison isn't dead. He's hiding out in Italy. I saw him with my own eyes." A fascinating new vision of the most mysterious legend in the history of rock that envisions what happened "When the Music's Over."

Image was kind enough to send along the following preview pages from the graphic novel:

And if that weren't enough, they've also created the following teaser trailer:

The art looks pretty great here and the story is quite intriguing. When I was in High School, I got really into The Doors and Jim Morrison's poetry and writings, so this is really interesting to me and I'll be sure to get it.

And if you want to get your copy of Jim Lives: The Mystery of the Lead Singer of The Doors and the 27 Club from Image Comics, it hits comic shop shelves on June 16 and book store shelves on June 22. You can also pre-order it now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Bookshop, IndieBound, and Indigo.