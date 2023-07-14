Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Iman Vellani, krakoa, ms marvel

Iman Vellani To Write Ms Marvel: The New Mutant From Marvel Comics

Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan and Ms Marvel on the Disney+ TV show and the upcoming The Marvels movie is to write the return of Ms Marvel, as a mutant, in the Marvel Comics universe. Titled Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #1, and published by Marvel Comics in October.

When we first ran leaks about the death of Ms Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26, it has been Bleeding Cool's thesis that the X-Men will bring Kamala Khan back to life, using the Krakoan Protocols. We have also suggested that she will come back as a mutant, to reflect her MCU status, and with the powers of Armor that will reflect her MCU power set as well. Bleeding Cool had previously reported on how Marvel was moving away from ever mentioning Ms Marvel as an Inhuman again, and that it looked like Monica Rambea was turning into a mutant as well.

Iman Vellani will co-write the series alongside Ms Marvel TV writer Sabir Pirzada. Artists Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham will draw the comic with covers from Sara Pichelli.

"This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me," Vellani tells Entertainment Weekly. "Those projects feel like they live in their own dimension, so I guess I can separate myself easier. But you can hold a comic book! I've never written anything before in my entire life, but I have read many comics, so I just wrote what I would want to read. I was given a very professional tool to write what is essentially my own fan fiction."

"I want to make it very, very clear that we are not retconning her Inhuman origin. That's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect," Vellani says. "Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy. Hopefully those readers who are kind of getting into the comics after the Disney+ show are going to have something fun to look forward to on shelves."

Jamie McKelvie has designed her new costume for Krakoa, just as he designed Ms Marvel's original costume,. and the Carol Danvers relaunch before her. Iman is a fan. And it looks like Iman knows more about the comics than Pirzada.

"It was actually a very humbling experience to work with Iman, because she knows her comics even better than I do, and that is saying something," Pirzada says. "She was throwing out references to specific comics that came out before either of us were born. She has a very great eye for what makes for a good sequence on the page as drawn by an artist. It was very impressive to me to see her throw out all these references to different artists that she's been following through the years."

But it does look like she will retain her Inhuman embiggening powers. What her mutant powers on top of that, Armor-based or not, is still up in the air. Iman concludes, "This was way scarier than joining the MCU for me,"

