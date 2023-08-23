Posted in: Batman, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Joker, Justice League, Movies, Sky One, TV, Warner Bros, WB Animation | Tagged: Batman Day, joker

Immersive Batman Experience Comes To London For Batman Day

Warners and DC will launch Batman Unmasked, an immersive pop-up intended to be the UK’s most comprehensive Batman showcase to date.

Batman Day is coming on the 16th of September this year, for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. But it's not just in America that things will be going down; Warners and DC will launch Batman Unmasked, an immersive pop-up intended to be the UK's most comprehensive Batman showcase to date, and featuring costumes, props and vehicles spanning Batman's comic book and cinematic history. Over 100 comics and the brand-new Batman Day special edition comic, Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War that will kick off the Gotham War event, and the reissue of the recent Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1 will be available to read in a special comic book area.

Movie artefacts will include gadgets, costumes, props and vehicles from Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 through to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Zack Snyder's Batman VS Superman and Justice League. and Matt Reeves' The Batman, on display in a setting made to mirror Bruce Wayne's Batcave hideout. Alongside Batcycles from The Dark Knight and The Batman, it will feature props and costumes which have never been seen together, used by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.

Ahead of The Joker coming back to the big screen in 2024 in Joker: Folie à Deux, The Joker zone will include two of Heath Ledger's costumes from The Dark Knight displayed in the UK for the first time ever, as well as Joaquin Phoenix's costume from Joker,

Batman Unmasked will be open from Friday, the 15th of September through to Sunday, the 17th of September, and attendees will be able to book their visit from Friday, the 25th of August through See Tickets with an admin charge of £3.50 per ticket and each guest can reserve up to 5 tickets. Guests under 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult and you may be asked to show photo ID on arrival if you look under 25. The Batman Unmasked event is intended to last around half an hour, but I guess that depends on how long you take to read the comic books. It will take place at 180 Piccadilly, halfway between Green Park and Piccadilly Circus tubes, where the Cath Kidson store used to be. I might cycle down and check out what it's looking like now. Additional walk-in entry will be available each day on a limited basis. Tickets will also be available to book for a family day on Sunday 17th September which will include face painting and themed activities.

Brand new Batman Day products will be available from WB Shop from today. For the 15th anniversary of The Dark Knight, the film will also be returning to select cinemas nationwide from September 15th alongside The Joker and Batman. There will also be special programming on Sky and Cartoon Network, with Sky airing nine Batman films on Sky Cinema on the 16th and 17th September, along with seventeen titles on demand, whilst Cartoon Network will screen Teen Titans Go and Batwheels as well as new Batman compilations on Cartoon Network YouTube channels. UK retailers will also support Batman Day, including HMV, Zavvi, The Entertainer, Smyths Toys, Hamleys, Amazon, WB Shop and comic book stores such as Forbidden Planet, Travelling Man, Piranha and more across the country.

