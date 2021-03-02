Infinite Frontier #1 To #6 – DC Comics' Summer Event For 2021

One month ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that DC Comics was to publish an Infinite Frontier #1 to follow today's Infinite Frontier #0, as well as the news that Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow would be launching. As a result, I was castigated online, as usual, for breaking embargoes I had never been subject to. Someone who probably had done the deal for "exclusive" news from DC PR was upset that they'd been scooped. It happens. A lot.

Now DC Comics has released the news that Infinite Frontier is to be a series, a summer event comic by Joshua Williamson and Xermanico, with covers by Mitch Gerads, six issues in length and beginning on the 22nd of June.

In this summer event, Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, that would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate! But let's not get ahead of ourselves. This brand-new event from DC has one foot in the past, but both eyes looking forward to a future that they hope will remain as bright as it seems! Infinite Frontier, a new six-issue miniseries by Joshua Williamson and Xermanico with covers by Mitch Gerads, launches on June 22. And grab yourself a copy of Infinite Frontier #0 today!

