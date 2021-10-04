Iron Fist First Appearance Taking Bids On Heritage Auctions

Posted on
by
|
Comments
Heritage Sponsored

Iron Fist is one of those characters that many thinks will get a do-over in the MCU at some point. Most were, let's say underwhelmed, by the Netflix show a few years ago. But honestly, he is one of the more popular mid-tier Marvel characters, and his first appearance has been out of reach for most collectors even in mid-grade for some time. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a mid-grade CGC 6.0 copy of the said book, and it is at a very affordable price for those that just want to own it. Sitting at only $155 right now, don't miss a chance at adding a copy of this one at a great price. Check it out below.

Iron Fist First Appearance Taking Bids On Heritage Auctions
Iron FIst First Appearance. Credit Heritage Auctions

Who Doesn't Want The First Iron Fist?

"Marvel Premiere #15 Iron Fist (Marvel, 1974) CGC FN 6.0 Off-white to white pages. Origin and first appearance of Iron Fist. First appearances of Harold Meachum, Yu-Ti, and Shu Hu. "Death" of Wendell and Heather Rand. Gil Kane cover and art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $75. CGC census 9/21: 147 in 6.0, 2985 higher. In the realm of K'un-Lun, Daniel Rand, aka Iron Fist, has finished a match of his fighting skill before his master Yu-Ti and his Dragon Kings. After the fight, Daniel asks Yu-Ti to allow him to meet the Challenge of the One. Before allowing him to do so, Yu-Ti asks Danny to think about himself and his past, and so Daniel reflects on the events that brought him to where he is now in his life."

If I didn't already own this issue, I would be bidding on this one: such a cool book and a great key for any Marvel collection. Go here for more info and to place a bid if you would like. While there, go ahead and look at all of the other books taking bids today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.