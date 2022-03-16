Is The Watcher The Ultimate Bad Guy Of The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)

The Watcher was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, as one who oversaw humanity as a cosmic observer, but was moved to intervene, against the code of his people, when Galactus came to Earth. The Watcher first alerted humanity – and the Fantastic Four – to the arrival of the Silver Surfer, manipulated his presence on Earth and gave the Fantastic Four the information – and technology – to repel Galactus. And from then on The Watcher and his ilk were a firm part of Marvel Universe continuity.

Today's The Reckoning War: The Trial Of The Watcher has Dan Slott working with Javier Rodriguez. Both have recently worked with Al Ewing, one on Empyre, the other on Defenders, and it has definitely rubbed off. As The Watcher is shown what would have happened if he had not interfered, the ultimate What If.

Necessity is the mother of invention, clearly, and has Mister Fantastic tapping into the idea that the Marvel Universe is the seventh or eighth iteration of reality, that Galactus came from the one before ours. The series of previous realities has provided Al Ewing with much to work with, in The Ultimates, Contest Of Champions, Immortal Hulk, Defenders and more of late. The concept wasn't invented by Ewing, but has been weaponised by him in recent years.

And it turns out that by denying the Fantatsic Four their own discovered route to victir against Galactus, he denied the Earth as a whole a future paradise.

The Watcher, by pursuing a policy of intervention rather than non intervention, is revealed as the biggest bad guy of the Marvel Universe. Wvwn more than Mephisto. Talking of which, over in Avengers #54, there's another forgotten relic of The Watcher, which may be about to cause trouble for everyone when Mephisto gets in paws on it.

The Marvel Comics Universe may have pretty much begun with Captain America Comics #1, which had Joe Simon and Jack Kirby push an interventionist policy for America against Germany in World War II, at a time when the majority of the American public were against intervention. Today, as far as Galactus is concerned, it's against external intervention into such conflicts, just as a big one is taking place in the real world. Let's see how The Reckoning War plays this out… after all, Dan Slott has been thinking about this for a very long time. I mean, would you really want to trust the fate of the Earth to a Reed Richards who doesn't even know how the moon works?

