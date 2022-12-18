Is This Nightwing's New Titans In The DC Universe In 2023? (Spoilers)

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the Batgossip that in 2023, Nightwing was going to step up in a prominent way to lead a replacement team for the Justice League in the DC Universe. Maybe it wasn't as much of a revelation, as the solicitations for Nightwing #101 for February March 2o23 states that "After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Blüdhaven. Meet the new Titans!"

So there we go. And Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 out on Tuesday (though available at some comic stores since last Thursday) shows a little of that journey and conversation from Batman's side rather than Superman.

And who will be in this new team of Titans? We see Nightwing and a team imprisoned, could this be his new team, or just whoever was hanging around at the time?

Could it actually be Hawkgirl, the Batman of New York: Jace Fox, Yara Flor: Wonder Girl, Damian Wayne: Robin, Shazam and The Flash? Or is this group shot purely circumstantial?

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

NIGHTWING #101 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Bludhaven. Meet the new Titans! Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way.

NIGHTWING #102 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023