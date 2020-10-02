It's Always Sunny For Darth Maul – The Daily LITG, 2nd October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,

Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics.

One year ago, it was all Magic The Gathering

And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.

LITG: What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Spellbound: A Graphic Memoir Launch, Hosted by Bluestockings Bookstore, Café, & Activist Center. 7-8.30pm EDT

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barbara Kesel , comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.

, comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen. John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.

creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie. Bill W. Miller , of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.

, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica. Eric Palicki , writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.

, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists. Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.

artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex. Mark Borax , former managing editor of Comics Interview.

, former managing editor of Comics Interview. Randy Zimmerman, of Flint Comix & Entertainment.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul, Cobra Kai, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.