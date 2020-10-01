Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down

After everything we've been hearing lately from the folks behind Netflix's Stranger Things, it just seemed fitting that fans would get something on October 1st. Up to now, we've heard from cast members like Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and David Harbour (Hopper), as well as series creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. One thing they all had in common? They wanted fans to know that the scripts are looking very good (even netting an extra episode), with The Duffer Bros. confirming that the fourth season will not be its final one. But with all of that buzzing positivity flying around, the one question that was left unanswered was when the series would get back in front of the camera. It looks like that question got answered on Thursday.

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts, offering "greetings" from the Upside Down with a clapperboard that's either signaling the start of production again or is the biggest, cruelest swerve in the world:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."