It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 1st October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Pokémon GO. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
- Star Wars The Child Vintage Collection Cardback Showcased by Hasbro
- Pokémon GO to End Certain Pandemic Bonuses: R.I.P. Incense
- Pokémon GO Dragonite Raid Spotlight: Solo Trainers Can Now Defeat It
- Batwoman, Riverdale, Supergirl Shuttered Over COVID Test Delay: Report
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Makes Supernatural, TWD Comparisons
- Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: It's Sam & Dean vs. The World
- Victini Special Research Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: seven more you may prefer from yesterday,
Not everything of note makes the top of the traffic grade… and lots of DC Comcis was spilling.
- Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox
- Defund Judge Dredd? 2000AD Tells A Very Different Story (Spoilers)
- Justin Jordan's Urban Animal Comic Read By 100,000 A Week on WebToon
- Batman #313 Rockets On eBay After Joker War Zone Tim Fox Rumours
- Moira MacTaggert – Spotted In X-Factor #4? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Takes All Top Ten in Diamond August 2020 Chart
- Mutant Warning: Don't Die On Otherworld (X-Factor #4 Spoilers)
One year ago, it was all Magic The Gathering
And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
- A Surprise Commander Deck Tech – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The Irony Age Of Comics – Judge Dredd Publishers Oppose Parodies of Judge Badges (UPDATE)
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC
- "Supernatural" Season 15: What We Know – Episodes #1-#7 [PREVIEW]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S05 "End of the Line": "TWD"/Grimes [Spoilers]
- Todd McFarlane to Get Guinness World Records Award at NYCC For Spawn #301
- "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" DLC Pack 1 Is Out
- Dynamite Will Lose Money On Every Issue Of Vampirella #6 With Acetate Cover
Two years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.
And DC Comics weren't talking to Mike Barr.
- Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
- DC Comics Hasn't Spoken to Mike W Barr About Young Justice: The Outsiders Since He First Asked
- We Have Details on Upcoming Episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Riverdale!
- Cyclops Was Right and Cullen Bunn is a Hero Who Knows It [X-ual Healing 9-26-18]
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Michael Langdon? Meet Coven's Cordelia Goode (PREVIEW)
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic/Cartoon Art hosted by LIV & CHIU art studio, ages 7 up 3:30 – 5 pm PDT
- Life Drawing Manchester Studio Bee – Manga Comics with Liss – 6:55 – 10:30 pm BST
- Barbican Comic Forum / What's the most mature comic? Hosted by London Graphic Novel Network at 5:30 – 7:30 pm BST
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Corben, creator of Den, publisher of Fantagore Press
- David Dorman, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong and Alien vs. Predator
- Comic convention owner Spat Oktan.
- Conservative Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley.
- Cartoonist Derek Egy
- Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian, Pokémon GO, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.