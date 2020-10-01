Without DC Comics, Marvel Has 60% Diamond Marketshare, Image 10%

Yesterday I made a fatuous joke that, without DC Comics, the Diamond August 2020 marketshare results, not released yesterday by Diamond Comic Distributors would be about 95% Marvel and 5% everyone else. It was meant to be an over-exaggeration for comic effect, but not everyone saw it in that way. Which is why I now have the actual Diamond August 2020 marketshare to take a peek at.

So that's Marvel Comics on 63%, Image Comics, IDW and Boom on over 5% – while DC Comics, when Diamond was still distributing DC backstock, at 1%. The true DC figure is probably higher, as these figures never include Diamond UK, and Diamond UK is still (until January) distributing DC Comics in Europe. What happens in 2021 we still don't know.

VENOM #27 $3.99 THOR #6 $3.99 MAESTRO #1 X-MEN #11 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #47 WOLVERINE #4 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 EMPYRE #4 VENOM #25 EMPYRE #5

We do have some figures to share regarding the placements of individual sales performances on the Diamond chart.

Marvel takes the top ten, with multiple issues filling spaces. And Venom #25 (#9) continuing to sell high, even when first published in May.

Titan Comics with Horizon Zero Dawn #1 (#11 on the chart) is a blockbuster of a placement by the publisher, their first-ever comic book placed so high. Even if DC Comics was in the Diamond chart it would still have been a record for the publisher.

Image Comics: Spawn #309 (#15) by Todd McFarlane and Ken Lashley , was estimated to be heading to 70,000 copies by Image Comics.

and , was estimated to be heading to 70,000 copies by Image Comics. Boom Studios: Seven Secrets #1 (#46) by Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo, a new urban fantasy series about a secret society of magical guardians under attack, with orders of 41,000.

and a new urban fantasy series about a secret society of magical guardians under attack, with orders of 41,000. Dynamite Entertainment: Vampirella #12 (#49) by Christopher Priest and Giovanni Timpano , seemingly untouched by the summer's Covergate scandal.

and , seemingly untouched by the summer's Covergate scandal. IDW Publishing: Locke & Key: In Pale Battalions Go… #1 (#65) by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez , a new World War I-set chapter of the horror-fantasy series.

and , a new World War I-set chapter of the horror-fantasy series. Dark Horse Comics: Alien: The Original Screenplay #1 (#79) by Cristiano Seixas and Guilherme Balbi, adapting the original Dan O'Bannon screenplay. Dan O'Bannon has also been in the news for other reasons of late.

Expect further Diamond August 2020 – and indeed September 2020 figures to emerge later.