Funko Announces Pops for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More

Funko and PlayStation have teamed up once again for another amazing wave of collaborated Pop Vinyls. We previously saw a set of upcoming Pops from PlayStation exclusives titles like Death Stranding, Twisted Metal, Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, and more. This time the tradition continues with some other beloved games getting the Funko Pop treatment. Each of these reveals is all scheduled to be exclusive only to GameStop and pre-orders can be found online here or reserved in-store. Up first is Guerrilla's hit RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn with two new Pops starting with the main protagonist, Aloy wearing her Shadow Stalwart armor set. We are then getting a special super-sized Pop featuring one of the mechanical beasts of the land, the Thunderjaw. We then travel to the realm of gods with the newest addition to the title God of War. The Dwarf brothers Sindri and Bro are back with this very special Funko Pop two-pack set. These brothers are known for creating Kratos' Leviathan Axe, which is one of the main weapons from the PS4 exclusive game. The last Pop in this Funko and PlayStation collaboration is another figure from the game Death Stranding. Higgs Monaghan also is known as the Man in the Golden Mask, which Sam Porter Bridges comes across throughout his story. This detail and design of this Pop are very well done and even if you're nota fan of the game, one can appreciate the design.

Each of these PlayStation Pops is set to release in December 2020. They will all feature the PlayStation best-sellers box design rather than their retrospective games. The normal-sized Pops are priced at $11.99 and the Thunderjaw gets an $18.99 price tag. If you're a gamer then these will look great in your gaming collection. Not many collectibles exist for a lot of games out there so it is nice when we get some collaboration figures like this. For all the tie and effort put into these games to platinum or complete it these are nice little physical rewards to dimply your hard work.

"Funko and PlayStation collaborate to present another Funko line inspired by PlayStation characters. Pre-Order the Pop! GOD OF WAR 2-pack, Pop! Higgs from DEATH STRANDING, Pop! Aloy and Pop! Thunderjaw from HORIZON ZERO DAWN today!"