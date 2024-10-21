Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Manga, NYCC, Yen Press | Tagged: Ize Press, Korean webnovels, manga, manhwa, NYCC 2024, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Semantic Error, Villains are Destined to Die, web comic, web novel, Yen Press

Ize Press Announces Publication of 3 Korean Webnovels at NYCC 2024

At NYCC 2024, Ize Press announced they would publish the webnovels Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Semantic Error, and Villains Are Destined to Die.

At the Yen Press Industry Panel at New York Comic Con 2024, Ize Press announced the release date for the English print edition of the highly anticipated award-winning novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Ize Press also announced the acquisition of two other webnovels: the iconic enemies-to-lovers Boys Love series Semantic Error and the beloved reincarnation romantasy series Villains Are Destined to Die. The Korean content powerhouse is already publishing the comic adaptations of these three novels, and readers can look forward to adding these prose masterpieces to their collection. Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (novel) will be released in July 2025. The publication date of the Semantic Error and Villains Are Destined to Die novels will be announced on the Ize Press social media pages in the coming months. All three novels will be released in print, eBook, and audio formats.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (Novel)

By singNsong

The global hit fantasy novel finally coming to print in English!

Struggling office worker Dokja Kim's sole joy in life is an online novel so obscure that he's its only reader. Then one day the story comes to an end…and so does the world. Horrific monsters, ordinary people forced to kill or be killed, and goblins gleefully streaming the carnage to a celestial audience—with the apocalypse straight out of his favorite novel unfolding around him, Dokja is the only one who can see this story to the finale!

Semantic Error (Novel)

By J. Soori

The heart-pounding novel that inspired the hit BL comic!

Computer science major Sangwoo Choo lives by the following tenets: reason, routine, and rules. So when the rest of his groupmates flake on their class presentation, he deletes their names from the project without hesitation—inadvertently destroying one groupmate's plans to graduate and study abroad. That's got nothing to do with Sangwoo, though…or so he thinks, until he realizes that Jaeyoung Jang, the talented design major he was hoping to hire for his video game, is not only that very same classmate, but eager to get some payback! Will Sangwoo be able to debug this semantic error before it upends his entire life?

Villains Are Destined to Die (Novel)

By Gwon Gyeoeul

Surprise event unlocked—the release of the original novel behind the hit fantasy romance comic!

When a college student with a tragic past picks up reverse harem video game Daughter of the Duke's Super Love Project, she immediately sees herself in one of the characters. Not the adored heroine of easy mode, Ivonne, no—but the protagonist of hard mode, misunderstood villain Penelope. Little did she know that she'd go to sleep playing the story…and wake up in Penelope's body! The only way to escape the game world? Charm one of the love interests and reach his good ending. But with affection meters starting in the negative and the inability to speak without choosing from preselected dialogue, it quickly becomes clear that a single wrong move means her demise—and this villain might just be destined to die!

Ize Press is the Korean-content imprint from Yen Press in a collaboration with REDICE STUDIO, and RIVERSE. For more information, visit izepress.com.

