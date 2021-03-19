J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi Launch Moths #1 From AWA in June

J Michael Straczynski has had quite the comic book revival courtesy of his former Marvel EIC and publisher Axel Alonso and Bill Jemas, at AWA or Artists, Writers & Artisans, Inc. And now, to follow The Resistance, he has a new title from AWA UPSHOT, Moths, with Mike Choi. It concerns a young woman who will have immense super powers but only six months to live if she activates them. Spawn meets Strikeforce Morituri? Here's the solicitation and everything else AWA has out for June 2021.

MOTHS #1 CVR A CHOI

APR211507

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A/CA) Mike Choi

Emily Kai has immense power inside her. However, the moment she taps into it a clock starts. She will have only six months to live. As Emily enters into this journey, she contemplates how to use her gifts to bring beauty into the world in the limited time she has to use them.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MOTHS #1 CVR B ANDREWS

FCBD 2021 RESISTANCE UPRSISING #1

APR210016

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #2 CVR A CLARKE (MR)

APR211509

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know?

Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she

can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the

Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail– and taking things extremely

personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in

all this, and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim.

And he's just a head.

I mean come on, what use is just a head…?

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #2 CVR B PANOSIAN (MR)

RESISTANCE UPRISING #3

APR211511

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

REDEMPTION #5 (MR)

APR211512

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town

with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young

Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to

discover that the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world, and preferring to

keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make:

sit on the sidelines or pick up her guns and do what she does best? In this concluding issue, Rose returns to

Redemption? Will she be alone?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

E-RATIC TP

APR211513

(W) Kaare Andrews (A/CA) Kaare Andrews

You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only

use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world but you only have ten

minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town, and a new

school, and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started

showing up.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $9.99

CHARIOT #4

APR211514

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the

form of a super-charged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty

criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's

consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANNS WORLD TP

APR211515

(W) Victor Gischler (A) Niko Walter (CA) Rahzzah

A weekend getaway on a resort planet goes south when four friends run afoul of the planet's working class. Stranded in the wilderness of a strange planet, surrounded by danger on all sides and relentlessly pursued by vengeful locals, they must test their bonds of friendship in order to survive.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $9.99