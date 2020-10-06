James Tynion IV's Second Razorblades, Set Your Alarms For October 16th

I just got my copy of Razorblades: The Horror Magazine #1. It made it all this way. But no sooner have I opened the package, than we get news of a second issue from James Tynion IV from his newsletter. And that #2 is going to be released at 12 Noon, Eastern on Friday, October 16th. That's 5pm my time. Okay.

Check out this amazing cover for the issue by the phenomenal Ian Bertram, with colors by SIKTC coloring master, Miquel Muerto. And check out a couple of quick glimpses of interior work by some of the astonishing creators we've lined up for this issue. Joshua Hixson. Marie Enger. David Romero.

I am ALSO thrilled to announce that we are going to be featuring an interview between Zack Davisson and Gou Tanabe, the phenomenal artist behind the Eisner-Nominated manga adaptation of AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS. There are plenty more big surprises to come inside the pages of Razorblades. We have stacked the decks for the Halloween season. There's another aspect to all of this that is going to be top secret until the day of the announcement. An idea that Sam Johns, one of the key members of the Razorblades Brain-Trust, cooked up that I think will be a game-changer for the entire Razorblades project. More on that on the 16th.

Last time, print copies sold out fast. Especially when Bleeding Cool posted an article to that effect. Also, the price for this 80-page horror comic has dropped from $20 to $15,

I am excited to announce that Tiny Onion Studios is going to be partnering with Jon Jesperson of JJ's Comic Art to handle distribution of Razorblades moving forward. Which means I do not have to ship out another 500 books from my tiny Brooklyn apartment. Jon will be helping to ensure that each and every copy of the book finds its way safely to you without filling my apartment with stacks of boxes taller than I am. It also means that we can up the scale of this project to make sure that everyone who WANTS a book can get one. We're still keeping this a fully independent project, outside of the normal distribution systems, but we want to get as many comics as we can out into the wild.

But for people who actually like the rush?

I can also promise you that there is going to be a hyper limited offering put out into the world at the moment of release. So set your alarms for Noon EST, on Friday October 16th, so you don't miss out on that. But if you're not a collector, and you just want a book in hand to read, we promise we've got you covered, too.

As well as the second printing of issue 1, there is also a retailer variant commissioned exclusively for COMIC CONLINE 2020. And for other retailers, he has you covered as well.