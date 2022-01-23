Jim Lee Honours George Pérez At DC Comics HQ In Burbank

On Instagram and Twitter, DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee has been sharing a day in which he recently invited George Pérez to the DC Comics headquarters in Burbank, California,

Spent an extraordinary, special lunch today with the legendary artist George Pérez, equally legendary writer @marvwolfman and long time amazing DC comics editor/writer/exec Mike Carlin. It was part of a day of honoring George and giving him the proverbial keys to the DC offices here in Burbank—a home that he and Marv helped co-create and build! It was a conversation any comics fan would imagine and instantly be envious about—topics ranging from inking other penciling giants like Gene Colan, collaborating on art pieces with @thealexrossart and what it is that makes work enduring and so beloved by the fans. Afterwards, a small signing was arranged for DC staff that wanted to get their own keepsakes autographed followed by a personal VIP tour for George at the @wbtourhollywood on the lot. Of course, I had to get some of my own childhood copies of George Pérez classics such as New Teen Titans #1 and Avengers #161 signed which were two of my favorite stories he illustrated back in the late 70's, early 80's. It's hard to explain all the thoughts and emotions running through my head during the day and even now as I put this post together. What I do know is that George is not just an amazing, incredibly gifted artist but an inspirational, kind and gracious human being who is the epitome of class, courage and civility. I was so struck by how thankful he was to his collaborators and to you all—the fans—for the incredible career and life he has been blessed with. I feel equally fortunate to have spent some time with one of the greatest there ever was and ever will be.