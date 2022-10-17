Joe Madueira, Jenny Frison & Artgerm Join I Hate Fairyland

Skottie Young has relaunched his 2016 Image Comics series I Hate Fairyland on Substack for the last year, and ahead of next week's FOC for the print version (again from Image Comics) and he's brought in a few friends for some Final Order Cut-Off. And on his Substack newsletter he has announced them to great excitement, Joe Madureira, Jenny Frison and Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau.

1. Joe Madureira

"Flashback to 1996 when my best friend Cory and I, two 19 year old comic nerds, drove from Tennessee to Illinois to visit my family and attend the first Wizard World Chicago. Neither of us had ever been to a big convention and we went with the goal of getting the Cliffhanger lineup to sign our #1's. Battle Chasers by Joe Mad, Danger Girl by J. Scott Campbell and Crimson by Humberto Ramos. Our goal was achieved and we had our very first signed comic books. 25 years later, I have somehow become friends with all 3 of the cliffhanger crew. J. Scott being someone who helped us out a ton when launching my company Stupid Fresh Mess. Joe still being a constant source of inspiration and guidance by building a gaming empire while still making comics! Humberto…well, I love him and his family like they're my own. Oh, and incase you didn't know, he draws this really cool book called Strange Academy, written by that 19 year old that drove 14 hours to meet him. Life is weird and awesome. I've had pieces by Humberto and Scott, so Joe was a must! What better time than a new I Hate Fairyland #1? Joe was amazing and agreed to come on board! Check it out!"

2. Jenny Frisson

"Jenny, Jenny, Jenny. What can I say about Jenny? Tons. Jenny is a dear friend and we share a really cool story. I'll keep it as brief as I can. A billion years ago I was at Mega Con and a young Jenny Frison was attending the Joe Kubert School and stopped by my table showing her work and talking about getting into comics. I probably said something very profound and helpful. Right? Yeah…maybe. Years later, I got an email from Jenny telling me she had moved to Chicago and was hoping to connect with the local comics artist community and pick my brain about getting into comics. I met her for lunch, looked over her work and asked her what she'd like to do in comics. She replied "I really want to be a cover artist." I rebutted with "Well, that might be hard. it's really all about blah blah blah…" I invited her our weekly drawing Drink and Draws where she would meet one my best friends and future husband, Steve Seeley and become a staple of the Chicago art world. Oh, and one of today's premier cover artists in the comic book industry. After all these years, I finally got to work with my friend and you can see it's better than I could have ever hoped."

3. Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau

"Let me tell you about Artgerm…I don't know anything about him at all! I mean, I know he's a badass artist but we've never met. I'm an old man and keep pretty busy with my head down making comics. That means that I sometimes lose touch with what's going on out there in the world of art and comics. So, a few years ago I asked my buddy Steve from Thirdeye Comics who he thought were some of the new dope cover artists and the first name he said was Artgerm. I looked him up and loved his stuff, but didn't have the right project to reach out to him about. When I chose to age Gert up, i knew it was time to hit him up and see if I could get him in on the fun.Despite being one of the busiest cover artists out there, he agree to join the mayhem. Guess what, it's fucking glorious!"

And he'll have more retailer exclusive variant covers to come. I wonder if any will have acetate?

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES! Everyone's favorite green-haired, axecrazed maniac returns in this Deadpool meets Alice In Wonderlandadventure! Gert is all grown up and living in the real world. Times are tough, and the only job she's qualified for has her trying to find her way back to the place she hates the most…Fairyland.In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 24, 2022 SRP: $3.99