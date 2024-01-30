Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: john cassaday, wolverine, x-force

John Cassaday's X-Force Cover With The Beast & Wolverine Sells For $27

The Marvel Comics solicits for March 2024, included the following cover for X-Force #48 by John Cassaday. And it caused quite the kerfuffle.

John Cassaday is probably best known for his work with Joss Whedon on Astonishing X-Men, with Warren Ellis on Planetary, Captain America with John Ney Rieber, and Star Wars with Jason Aaron. His work then, looked more like this:

But his new style, sketchier rather than detailed lines, a change in proportions and a flattening of perspective was also seen in this Doctor Strange variant cover.

And there were plenty of people condemning Marvel Comics for publishing such a cover, concern expressed regarding John Cassaday and people using it to preach about the inevitable economic collapse of the comic book industry. But it appears there is no such thing as bad publicity. And in the wake of such discussion, the variant cover in question – which needed no special requirements of minimums to order – has been sellijng for a premium on eBay. One copy just sold for $27 on eBay. This is no fluke, as multiple copies also sold for $25. You know what this means of course? Marvel is going to ask John Cassaday to do more covers in this style. There is clearly an unmet demand in the marketplace… might the Doctor Strange comic also get a similar boost?

X-FORCE #48 JOHN CASSADAY VAR

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230530

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) John Cassaday

TARGET: BEAST BEGINS HERE! He was their mission commander. Now he is their mission. At last, X-FORCE takes the fight to HENRY McCOY, A.K.A. BEAST – and he will answer for his crimes! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DOCTOR STRANGE FALL SUNRISE #4 (OF 4) PLANET OF APES VAR

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220753

(W) Tradd Moore (A) Tradd Moore (CA) John Cassaday

Doctor Strange enters the cursed castle of Moriah Mensa to challenge a superlunary power and complete an impossible task. As the sun sets, a voice echoes, "There are no good places to die." Rated T+In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

