John Paul Leon's Family Issue Statement and Fundraiser In His Memory

The family of John Paul Leon, who died yesterday, has issued the following notice, as well as a donation page.

JOHN PAUL LEON (1972-2021) John Paul Leon, one of the most revered and masterful artists and storytellers in the comic book industry, passed away Sunday morning at l0am, May 2nd, 2021, after a 14-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last moments, fighting for his life, much like the many superhero stories he crafted over his celebrated career spanning three decades.

John Paul's bold and dramatic work was best exemplified in the critically-acclaimed EARTH X, a maxi-series which redefined the Marvel Comics universe; as the original artist on STATIC, which laid the foundation for the Milestone/DC Comics universe; his creator-owned THE WINTERMEN series about cold war era super soldiers; and BATMAN CREATURE OF THE NIGHT, a passion project deconstructing the iconic dark knight. He started drawing COMICS professionally at the age of 19, while he was studying illustration at School of Visual Arts in New York City, on ROBOCOP PRIME SUSPECT for Dark Horse Comics. JP's first published work however debuted in the pages of TSR DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS when he was a high school student at the New World School of the Arts, in Miami.

While at SVA, John Paul studied under one of his childhood idols, Walter Simonson. "I am honored to have JP's RAGNAROK cover framed and hanging in our front hallway," says Walter, It's a constant reminder to do better every day and to try to make myself into the best artist I can." John Paul's work was impactful and expressive, and in his personal life he was very private and humble. To him, his ultimate goal was to build a body of work that would earn the respect of his peers. To his peers and friends, it was how he lived as a human that was most inspirational. As a teenager, whenever you rode with him in his car, he forbid the radio being on, so that you could appreciate to the true sound of the engine. JP is survived by his wife, daughter and older brother. In lieu of gifts, a GOFUNDME page has been set up to fund his daughter's future educational pursuits…

The gift page organised by Tommy Lee Edwards, states that "JP's wish was to have any funds from his art sales go into a trust for his 17-year-old daughter, and help fund her future education and interests in engineering. Proceeds from this GoFundMe page will help get this trust started while helping JP's family transition through this difficult period." It has so far received over $10,000 in donations so far against a goal of $2,000. Donators in the last few hours have included Tom Mason, Walter Simonson, Jim Lee, Micheline Pitt, Rey Armenteros, Chris Ferguson, Kelley Jones, Dave Johnson, Jimmy Palmiotti, Ford Gilmore, Don Cameron, Dennis Calero, David Hahn, George Pratt, Bryan O'Malley, Daniel Zalkus, Dustin Nguyen, Sam Humphries, David Brittingham, Schannan E Rose, David Harper, Paul Reinwand, Jeff Parker, Mark Waid, Leonard Sultana, Joe Quinones, Rob Levin, Scott Dunbier, Shelly Bond, Evan Shaner, Cecil Castellucci, Nathan Fairburn, Shawn Martinbrough , Jody Houser, Steven Grant, Phillip Hester, Ramon Villalobos, Brandon Perlow, Joe Pruett, Matt Rosenberg, Chris Conrot, Kelly Thompson, Mitch Gerads, Tony Fleecs, Cliff Chiang, Cully Hamner, James Tynion IV, John Siuntres, Marie Javinsm, Ford Gilmore and many more.