Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Esad Ribic, jonathan hickman

Jonathan Hickman & Esad Ribic's Aliens Vs Avengers Is Two Months Late

Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Aliens Vs Avengers #1 came out in August as planned, with issue 2 scheduled for the 4th of September.

Article Summary Aliens Vs Avengers #2, expected September, delayed to November, causing frustration among fans.

Speculation arises around scheduling issues for Jonathan Hickman's comic series delays.

Amid delays, Aliens Vs Avengers #3 and #4 remain unscheduled, leaving fans in suspense.

The epic showdown between Xenomorphs and Avengers keeps fans on edge despite delays.

Yesterday, I reported that Wolverine: Revenge #2 from Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo had seen its final issue slip from the 25th of December to the 19th of February 2025. But that is a mere pinprick of delays over what is happening to another Jonathan Hickman title, Aliens Vs Avengers with Esad Ribic. The first issue came out in August as planned, with issue 2 scheduled for the 4th of September. It did not come out then and still hasn't halfway into October. Instead, it is now scheduled nine weeks late for the 6th of November. But of issue 3 or issue 4, there hasn't even been a solicitation, so January at the earliest for chapter three…

Some will blame Jonathan Hickman, though it may be worth noting that real-time comic Ultimate Spider-Man comic is coming out month in month out, as did GODS. Others will look to Capullo and Ribic, but past experience might tag the schedulers looking for an immediate sales bump for the month with a big launch, even if there's no chance the subsequent issues can be drawn, or indeed painted, in time to be published in a month. Time and time again…

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240648

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few CHANGED. The Avengers must avenge. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $7.99

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240625

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

ALIENS AND AVENGERS FACE OFF! It's all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribi? cut loose in this four-part epic unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!