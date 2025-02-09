Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: KC Carlson, rip

KC Carlson, Legion Of Super-Heroes Editor, Dies Aged 68

KC Carlson, editor of the Legion of Super-Heroes, has died at the age of 68

It has been reported by close friends and family that former DC Comics editor KC Carlson has passed away, at the age of 68. Born in 1956, as a teenager in the early seventies, KC Carlson first job in comics was to strip covers off of unsold comics to return to the publishers for a local magazine distributor. Which of course meant reading them all, too. Not long afterwards, he began working for DC Comics as an editor, on titles including Legion of Super-Heroes, Zero Hour, Action Comics, Eclipso, Inferno, JLA, and Superman. Active early in online fandom on AOL and Usenet, he won the rec.arts.comics Squiddy Award for Favourite/Comic Editor in 1994, 1995 and 1996. He then worked for mailorder comics seller Westfield Company where he wrote the Westfield blog, distributor Capital City Distribution, and many comic shops as well as contributing to the Comics Worth Reading site with his comics reviewing wife, Johanna Draper Carlson, who he married in 1999 and who survives him. Here are some of the comments friends and colleagues have posted on social media, beginning with former publisher/president of DC Comics, Paul Levitz.

Paul Levitz: Sad to hear of the passing of KC Carlson, one of the gentlest effective editors DC had in my decades. KC had a love for comics that came out in all his work in the field, in all his writing about comics, and in the open encouragement he offered creators. He did a stint guiding the Legion after my second run, and while it wasn't to my taste (what parent likes the approach of adoptive ones to their kids?), it's a time many Legion fans recall fondly.

Hope your flight ring works up there, KC. Sympathies to your family and friends. Wayne Markley: I am so sorry to hear about the passing of my long time friend, KC Carlson. When we worked together at DC we had lunch together almost everyday. Years later while working at Westfield, we spent almost every weekend together chatting at the shop about comics, history and life. He was one of the nicest and kindest people I have ever known. And an amazing storyteller, in print and in person. Words can not describe his loss. Good bye my friend. May your memory be a blessing Fabio Marques:K.C. Carlson's time as Superman comics editor was more than just a job—it was a labor of love. From August 1995 to September 1996, he helped steer the Man of Steel through some of his most unforgettable moments, ensuring that every story carried the heart, heroism, and hope that define Superman.

Personally I will always remember that he was the editor of Action Comics when I got my first Baldy Award on issue #719. He was the editor just after The Death of Clark Kent, during arc of the Trial of Superman. He played a key role in guiding iconic storylines like Zero Hour: Crisis in Time!, which reshaped DC continuity. His editorial leadership was about more than keeping the comics on schedule—it was about making sure Superman's legacy remained as powerful as ever. Derec Donovan: Very sad to hear of the passing of my one time Editor KC Carlson, he was an easy and pleasant man to work with, my condolences to his family.

Our deepest condolences to his friends, colleagues, fans and family, you can watch KC Carlson being interviewed in 1981 about comic books right here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!