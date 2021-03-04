Kev F Sutherland – A Graphic Novelist In Search Of An Agent

"Comic creator seek agent". Begging the question, do comic creators need agents?, the comic book writer and artist Kev F Sutherland, who has managed 30 years in the business without one, is trying to find one. Bleeding Cool often writes about graphic novel deals and nearly always they involve an agent. We even have an "agent" tag, so that people can find agents selling graphic novels.

"I think my new graphic novels deserve to reach a wider audience" he says, "and I kid myself they're even worthy of optioning for films or TV" Kev's three new books are graphic novel adaptations of Shakespeare plays, with cunning twists of his own, that you may have read about on Bleeding Cool – Finlay's Macbeth, The Prince Of Denmark Street and Midsummer Night's Dream Team. "But book publishers will only look at work presented by an agent, and so far the only agents who have replied to me have politely declined."

Kef F Sutherland, is a true Renaissance Man of British comic books. He has written and drawn comics including Doctor Strange, Star Trek, Ghost Rider, Red Dwarf, Doctor Who and Gladiators. He has created comics for Viz Comics, Phoenix and The Beano, was writer/artist on Bash Street Adventures and writer of Bananaman. And in lockdown, has created and published three graphic novels that translate the works of William Shakespeare into the events and landscape of nineteen seventies Great Britain. He has put on comic book conventions, with his Bristol shows taking over in the UK comic national landscape from the UKCACs. He's also created stage shows and TV shows such as The Sit-Com Trials on ITV. And he runs the most intense participation classes on comic book creation for kids and adults. In terms of presentation and eagerness, he is most easily compared to Jonathan Ross – but a Jonathan Ross who can draw.

So, what do you think? Does he need an agent? If so, how should he go about getting one? (And if you are one, we'd be happy to put you in touch with him).