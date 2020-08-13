Killchella from Candelaria & Acuña Brings Murder to Coachella in 2021

Coachella is back, and it's here to initiate a bloodbath. Kind of. Scout Comics has announced Killchella, a new series by writer Mario Candelaria and artist Serg Acuña for 2021. The series, which will launch along with an online merch store that surprisingly doesn't consist of Macklemore's entire wardrobe, will also feature colors by Go Go Power Rangers colorist Katherine Lobo, letterer Matt Krotzer, and editor James Fergson.

Killchella will take place at "an ultra-trendy music festival in the Coachella Valley desert" (we see you, Scout) where a celebrity returns from obscurity in order to amass a group of her fans to engage in a mass sacrifice. Like an article from The Onion skewering Coachella brought to life as a horror comic, Killchella will tackle the idea of celebrities with cult followings.

In the Scout's announcement for Killchella, writer Mario Candelaria said:

"The idea of Killchella was born in the desert, just outside of Los Angeles. There's something primal out in that terrain that washed over me at a time when creatively I was at my lowest point. I thought on the people who come out there for spiritual healing, and the people who left big city life behind to live in the shadow of Mount San Jacinto. There's a lot of positivity to be found out there, but what if all those good vibes flipped the wrong switch in someone? What if someone like an influential celebrity got the message wrong, and then used their following of rabid fans to spread a twisted message of love and warmth onto an unsuspecting crowd?"

That last bit sounds a lot like Comics Twitter.

Candelaria also said that he and artist Serg Acuña have "been living and breathing this project for a year" and will finally debut it in 2021. Scout Comics has been hitting the comics industry hard with announcements all summer, so it appears that they will be a publisher to watch in 2021.