Kirby and Lee vs Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four #10, Up for Auction

Over the course of comic book history, creators have been known to put themselves (or their colleagues) in the stories they have created — and at Marvel, it practically became legendary. Often it was little more than a passing cameo or a name reference. Stan Lee appeared in a one-panel cameo as an "office boy" way back in Terry-Toons Comics #12 (1943), for example. And sometimes, it was just supposed to be some silly fun. Lee and Steve Ditko appeared in silhouette brainstorming about story ideas in a humorous short called "Something Fantastic" in Amazing Adult Fantasy #12 (1961). Stan Goldberg and Lee put Jack Kirby in the middle of a humorous and memorable story in Millie the Model #107 (1962). But the story in Fantastic Four #10 (1963) not only puts Kirby and Lee in the thick of it with Doctor Doom, it even puts them on the cover as well.

The story sets up the premise that Kirby and Lee are inspired by the real-life adventures of the Fantastic Four and have to consult with them to do so. While brainstorming a new issue, Doctor Doom himself appears at the Marvel offices. He forces the creators to call Reed Richards in to discuss the upcoming story, and Doctor Doom is then able to surprise and subdue Reed when he gets there. Ultimately, Kirby and Lee are also able to warn the rest of the Fantastic Four (or so it is implied) that Doctor Doom has returned, which eventually leads to his downfall. In the end, Doom is exposed to a shrink ray, which leads to the Fantastic Four's adventure in the Microverse in Fantastic Four #16 — which has become part of the basis for the Quantum Realm that is so important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today. So that particular storyline was kicked off by the events of Fantastic Four #10 (1963) and now come to think of it, Kirby and Lee's presence in the story puts a nice little twist on the Multiverse as well. There's a nice copy of this important story in Fantastic Four #10 (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 March 27-28 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122213 at Heritage Auctions.

Fantastic Four #10 (Marvel, 1963) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white pages. The third appearance of Doctor Doom. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby appear as characters on the cover and in the story. Invisible Girl pin-up, cover, and art by Kirby. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $1,336. CGC census 3/22: 43 in 7.5, 131 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1230716004 and purchase grader's notes if available.