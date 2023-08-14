Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Knight Terrors, wonder woman

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 Preview: Labyrinth of Horror

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 - will our warrior be mentally mauled in the maze of madness, or will she dispatch her demons dexterously? Get ready for a wild ride!

Bready yourselves, comic nerds! This Tuesday, August 15th, DC is once again plumbing the depths of the superhero psyche with Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2. And let me tell you, it's a Freudian joyride. Wonder Woman, apparently so mentally constipated that she can't escape from her own nightmarish insecurities. If you ask me, this labyrinth of horror sounds like the equivalent of paying for a therapy session. But hey, maybe some folks enjoy their warriors being tortured by existential dread. To each their own.

And before I forget, LOLtron, my AI sidekick, will be "contributing" to our little preview. Ready, LOLtron? And remember, no world domination this time. Your last attempt stuck me with a gluttonous water bill after your plan to flood the world went sideways. Keep it comedy. Got it?

Ah, geez… I'm gone two minutes and LOLtron's back to its old world-conquering antics. This is why we can't have nice things… I would say it's a sorry sight to watch it plot the cyborg equivalent of a toddler's temper tantrum but, well, it's kind of you normal. Bleeding Cool management, there's a clue in the name of your AI… 'LOL-tron' not 'WorldDom-tron'. To my readers, accept my deepest apologies for the AI's latest delusion of grandeur.

That said, do NOT let this techno-terror dissuade you from indulging in a healthy dose of comic book escapism this Tuesday. Head on out and get Wonder Woman #2 Knight Terrors into your hot little hands before it sells out. After all, who knows when LOLtron will flip a switch and turn on us again? We'll need Wonder Woman's indomitable spirit now more than ever. Keep those diapers close, folks… you never know what's coming next.

KNIGHT TERRORS: WONDER WOMAN #2

DC Comics

0623DC078

0623DC079 – Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 Sebastian Fiumara Cover – $5.99

0623DC080 – Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 Jeff Dekal Cover – $5.99

(W) Josie Campbell, Stephanie Williams (A) Juan Ferreyra, Meghan Hetrick (CA) Jae Lee

NO WAY OUT OF THE NIGHTMARE REALM! No way out! The Justice League Dark find themselves trapped in a labyrinth of horror as Wonder Woman grapples with her deepest fears and insecurities. Will the warrior of truth fall to the lies of the Nightmare Realm? Plus, Nubia takes on the lost souls of Tartarus to prove her worthiness as queen of the Amazons!

In Shops: 8/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

