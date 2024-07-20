Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, Krakoan, nyx

The Krakoan Of NYX Revealed (XSpoilers)

Marvel promoted NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino, asking "WHO IS THE KRAKOAN?"

Article Summary Marvel's NYX #1 teases the identity of The Krakoan, an ex-X-Man in NYC.

Tom Brevoort describes NYX as a character-driven mutant perspective series.

Leaked overshipped copies of NYX revealed The Krakoan as Julian Keller.

NYX explores mutant community and pride in a daring, street-level narrative.

In a promo for their X-Men launch book NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Francesco Mortarino, Marvel Comics states, "As mutantkind returns to New York City, one former X-Man twists the dream of Krakoa to rule the masses! WHO IS THE KRAKOAN?" Looks like you can take the mutants out of Krakoa, but you can't take Krakoa out of the mutants.

Tom Brevoort said "NYX is not a team book, first of all, for all that it's got a bunch of identifiable mutant characters in it… we have at least 5 recognizable X-characters, and each of the first five issues focuses from the point of view and the take from of one of them. So Kamala Khan, Laura Kinney, Sophie Cuckoo, Anole, and Prodigy who are all there, whose lives, and paths intersect and overlap in different ways."

Of course, then Marvel shipped a bunch of free overshipped copies of NYX to comic book stories earlier to stores by mistake. And the inevitable happened.

To be fair, everyone and their mother had their theory as to who the Krakoan was.

And everyone, including their mother, thought it was Hellion. And, well…

…yup. First appearing twenty-one years ago in New Mutants, created by Nunzio DeFilippis, Christina Weir and Keron Grant, Julian Keller was a mutant with very strong telekinetic powers, and an attitude of superiority and favoured by Emma Frost, who named himself after her first class of students who has all been killed. So, he's, naming himself Krakoan in the light of the assault on Krakoa tracks. Oh and he has dated most of the Stepford Cuckoos, so that will also make things fun…

NYX #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240616

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

THIS IS NYX! This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens – and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

