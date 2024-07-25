Kyle Allen & Anders Ravenstad's New Comic Fiberglass From Dynamite

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dynamite, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Anders Ravenstad, Dennis Culver, Fiberglass, Geoffo, Kyle Allen, sdcc

Actor Kyle Allen and producer Anders Ravenstad are creating a new comic with Dennis Culver and Geoffo from Dynamite Entertainment, called Fiberglass. Allen and Ravenstad will be at the Dynamite panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday at 11.30am to talk about it and show it off. And maybe explain what their role in the comic actually was…

"Fiberglass is a gut-wrenching, brain-melting, lovestruck tale of the world that exists just beyond our sight and just out of our reach. The ambitious project will juggle an eye-widening visual style, memorable heartfelt characters, and an intricate lore. In the midst of this world we meet CORY SALAMANCA as one bad day throws them into the ancient and complicated web of crime that the city was secretly built upon. Cory's only chance at survival is the covert group of operatives known as FIBERGLASS who are desperately trying to keep the gangs of the UNDERGROUND EMPIRE in check. Even if that means sacrificing Cory in the process!

"Set in a unique vision of New York City that crashes through a neon labyrinth of back alleys and hidden passageways filled with graffiti and heartbreak, Fiberglass will drag you kicking and screaming into the secret lore of the City, where power waits to be taken and history is written in BLOOD.

"Seven years of endlessly wandering New York City researching and reimagining it's histories and mysteries, brought together by a truly incredible partnership with Anders Ravenstad, then cue about six false starts, countless rewrites," said writer Kyle Allen. "Mix in the incredible team at Dynamite, the course-correcting wisdom of Dennis Culver, the visual super stardom that is Geoffo, and a literal village of dear friends contributing ideas and urging us not to give up…. that all brings you Fiberglass. Which is special to me not because I made it up, but because I can no longer tell which parts I made up. The theme of the story is how the story was made. 'It's only impossible when we do it alone.'"

"Anders Ravenstad adds, "Kyle and I are creatives formed by our love of comics and introducing readers to our world through this medium is an absolute privilege. This is an insane, colorful, complex story and the tireless efforts made by Dennis, Geoffo, and the Dynamite Team to help bring this vision to life is nothing short of monumental. When I think of people devouring our comics in the same way I did so many others in my local comic shop Fantasy Books and Games I don't know what to do with myself. Now that we've found our way to the other side of the page I'm overjoyed to finally say: Welcome to Fiberglass."

"Fans will know Kyle Hamilton Allen for his diverse acting roles. His breakout performance came in the Hulu series The Path, alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. He has also appeared in the hit American Horror Story: Apocalypse, as the Jets gang member Balkan in Steven Spielberg's acclaimed modern adaptation of West Side Story, and most recently in Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice.

"His key creative partner on Fiberglass is indie director/producer Anders Jay Ravenstad, a longtime friend and film industry colleague specializing in worldbuilding and story development.

"Rising star Dennis Culver (Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Crone) joins them on the project adapting their incredible story for comics. He's joined by his longtime Burnouts and Future State: Gotham collaborator Geoffo (Spider-Gwen, Time Before Time) whose electric art brings the dazzling world of Fiberglass to life!

"I'm incredibly thrilled to work with Kyle and Anders on Fiberglass!," said writer Dennis Culver. "During the development of this book we discovered by some magical stroke of luck that the three of us lived mere blocks from each other. It's been an absolute pleasure meeting face to face and making comics together in our living rooms. And just when I thought I couldn't be any happier about this book, we brought in Geoffo on art! Geoffo and I have been great friends since we worked together on a book for Marvel, so much so that we've kept making books together! Having the chance to once more create comics with him makes my heart soar! Fiberglass is going to blow you away. We're all pouring our hearts into this one so make sure you check it out!"

"Kyle and Anders are such passionate and talented young creative forces, and we were brought together to discuss how we could collaborate on this incredible vision they have," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "Comics are the perfect medium and platform to introduce everyone to Fiberglass, and the bounds of this world and characters on and off the page are limitless. They have created a rich and exciting world, wanted to bring it to comics first and foremost, and to work alongside strong creators just as passionate about their craft, which is where Dennis Culver and Geoffo came into the picture. Altogether it's an incredible team for a thrilling story, and we can't wait for readers to experience it!"