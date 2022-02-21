Lady Luck's Takeover of Smash Comics, Up for Auction

The Golden Age comic book character Lady Luck is the creation of comics legend Will Eisner and artist Chuck Mazoujian. Mazouzian made his comics debut with the cover of Marvel Mystery Comics #2, and by the next year was working on Lady Luck for Will Eisner's The Spirit newspaper sections. That backup series was soon taken over by artists including Nick Cardy and Klaus Nordling, and many of those stories were reprinted in Smash Comics #42-85 (April 1943 through October 1949). But when the Smash Comics title became Lady Luck with the December 1949 cover-dated issue, the brief new series featured new covers by Gill Fox, and new Lady Luck stories by Nordling and Fred Schwab. The series only lasted for five issues, but you can get the debut of that series in Lady Luck #86 (#1) (Quality, 1949) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Cream to off-white pages and more up for auction in today's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

The character has a typical and somewhat Batman-like origin story: Brenda Banks is a young socialite heiress and the daughter of a wealthy mine owner. Frustrated with the idle complacency of her peers, she trains in martial arts and becomes a costumed detective, an "elusive enemy of crime".