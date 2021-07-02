Last Cullen Bunn Comic You'll Ever Read, Thank FOC It's 2nd of July

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

The long-awaited Groo Meets Tarzan #1 is with us. Or, at least with FOC. Mark Evanier and Serio Aragones are teaming up two titans of pulp fiction for the first time.

and are teaming up two titans of pulp fiction for the first time. Dark Horse is pushing the graphic novel House by Phillip Sevy and Drew Zucker heavy. Check out why.

and heavy. Check out why. IDW resolicited the Batman/Maxx: Arkham Dreams hardcover from Sam Kieth, and it is finally up for FOC. Really coming out…

and it is finally up for FOC. Really coming out… The Department Of Truth #1 gets its sixth printing.

Mirka Andolfo 's Sweet Paprika #1 is up for FOC. Will it break records? Having 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, and 1:100 may help it along the way.

's Sweet Paprika #1 is up for FOC. Will it break records? Having 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, and 1:100 may help it along the way. Still, no one has ordered enough Skybound X. #4 is up. First appearance of Sea Serpent's Heir.

Spawn #320 sets up King Spawn #1.

Fantastic Four concludes Bride Of Doom in Fantastic Four #34.

You may want to bump numbers on SWORD #7. It has been rather good.

Peter David, Greg Land, Jay Leisten, and Frank D'Armata return for Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1.

and return for Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1. Nichelle Wright, the Captain America of Harrisburg, debuts in United States Of Captain America #2.

Wolverine #14 is setting up Inferno. Some may miss this.

Dune: Blood Of The Sardaukar #1 goes to FOC.

Barbaric #2 is up. How did #1 do?

Cullen Bunn and Leila Leiz 's The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1 has had a lot of hype. Will you buy in? Or miss out?

and 's The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1 has had a lot of hype. Will you buy in? Or miss out? Crash & Troy #1 by Jarred Lujan and Kyler Clodfelter is launching from Action Lab. As is Samurai 2.o #1 by Davide Villani, Marcello Bondi and Mauro Gulma.

and is launching from Action Lab. As is Samurai 2.o #1 by and Horizon Dawn Zero launches its new series, Liberation, from Titan Comics.

Possessive #1 by Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff is the kind of book that doesn't normally launch from Zenescope. But this one is.

Runes #1 is launching by Ivan Lacitignola and Francesco Iaquinta from Source Point Press.

DC Comics – ah, their FOC was yesterday. Sorry if you missed it…

What's on your FOC?

