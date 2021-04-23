LaToya Morgan and Kevin Smith on Next Week's Previews Covers

Bleeding Cool has an advance look at this Wednesday's Diamond Previews catalogue – still the largest collection of comic book listings anywhere in the world, even though they have lost DC Comics. And cover placement is still an important achievement for comic book publishers in promoting their work, wide and far, two-to-three months ahead of publication.

Next week's Diamond Previews catalogue features Dark Blood #1 from Boom Studios on the front cover, a World War II veteran who discovers he has the power to change history from Into the Badlands' LaToya Morgan and artist Walt Barna.

While the back cover has Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1, in which He-Man embarks on an epic quest when his father is poisoned in Dark Horse Comics' Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a prequel to the forthcoming animated series from producers Kevin Smith and Rob David and series writer Tim Sheridan.

While on the catalogue order form and catalogue spine, Horizon: Zero Dawn—Liberation #1 by Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw, Elmer Damaso with the cover art by Peach Momoko, beginning a new story arc for Aloy.

May's Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Dark Blood #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1 and Master of the Universe: Revelation #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Red Sonja: Back, White, and Red #1

· IDW Publishing's Bermuda #1 and Sonic the Hedgehog 30th-Anniversary Special: The Deluxe Edition HC

· Image Comics' M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 and Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #1

· Marvel Comics' Amazing Spider-Man: Sinister War #1

Diamond Previews will be published next Wednesday in comic book shops, and is also available digitally. do let us know if you find anything unnoticed and unrecognised within its pages.