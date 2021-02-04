Legendary Comics Debuts New Comic Series ROB on WEBTOON App

If you're a fan of the Robin Hood mythos, then Legendary Comics has something you're going to be interested in. Debuting on the WEBTOON app tonight at 8 pm EST, ROB is the new original comic series by British screenwriter and novelist Richard Dinnick (Doctor Who), with art by Magda Price and Miguel Sepulveda, colorist Enrica Eren Angiolini, letterer, and designer Tyler Smith, and is accompanied by an original score from composer Andrew M. Edwards.

Legendary provided the following summary for their new release:

"ROB is set in a "ren-punk" world far in the future where the Earth's resources have been plundered. Bows and arrows collide with scavenged modern technology. In a desperate bid to protect his home country of Albion from the devious French Gauls and their invasion plans, Rob, his mentor Sir Dido and her niece, the trainee druid Blondel, embark on a perilous sabotage mission across the English Channel. When this goes horribly wrong, and Sir Dido is injured, Rob is forced to take matters into his own hands and risk everything on a quest across his broken and bizarre world to seek a fabled weapon that may not even exist. Rob is joined by friends that those familiar with Robin Hood's origins in medieval "gestes" will recognize and has deadly and mysterious enemies at his heels. Rob is an exciting roller-coaster adventure into a world strange yet familiar, visually stunning and creatively astonishing."

Richard Dinnick has previously authored Lost in Space for Legendary Comics and now continues that relationship with ROB. "I am delighted that ROB found such a wonderful home at Legendary Comics," said Dinnick. "It has been a constant joy to work with Robert at Legendary and David at WEBTOON to bring together such a talented group of collaborators. Creating comics is by no means solely about the writer, and I have been blessed by such an excellent editorial team of Nikita and Jann, as well as the amazingly skilled and visionary artists, colorist, and letterer: Magda, Eren, Miguel, and Tyler. All have made ROB a truly incredible and positive experience, and I cannot wait to unleash the exciting and unique 'Ren-Punk' world that we have created on an unsuspecting public! If the passion and hard work poured into the project are anything to go by, I believe it's going to be a huge hit, and readers will want to say they were there when it first took off!"

If you're interested in checking out ROB, it will be available exclusively on the WEBTOON app starting tonight at 8 pm EST. If you need to download WEBTOON, find it for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.