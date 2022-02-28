Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)

The current ongoing monthly Batman series from DC Comics with a lead strip by Josh Williamson and Jorge Molina has taken Batman and Bruce Wayne out of Gotham, and following the paths of his once international organisation taken over by Lex Luthor. We recently ran a bunch of Gotham Gossip about a lot of that, but here's something we missed from tomorrow's Batman #121. We've seen Luthor get into his own Batsuit in the previous issue, just as he did playing as Superman in Action Comics previously.

With a brand new look for Lex Luthor, ditching the Superman S-shield for the Bat-signal he is activating.

The series has found Bruce Wayne discovering that Batman Inc, the international effort funded by Wayne Enterprises, has been taken over by Lex Luthor once the money ran out. And it turns out he's been spending even more money to make himself a member as well. Just, this is Lex Luthor, so there is no way he is going to hide his face. But we didn't know how long it would be sticking around, with only evidence for the next issue, Batman #121 out tomorrow. Well LexBat fans, we can reveal that your wish has been granted.

Lex is keeping his Batlook. For now. Oh, and as for Batgossip we did get? We stated back in that Gotham Gossip article

7. Batman will call Maps by the name Robin. But not in the circumstances either would want.

Well, also in Batman #121 out tomorrow, from Karl Kershl… you've been very good, you deserve a treat. Have this for now. You can wait till tomorrow for the circumstances that lead here…

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises! In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman!
