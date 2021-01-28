Little, Brown Signs Up Einhorn's Epic Productions For Graphic Novels

Little, Brown Children's comic book publisher, has signed a first-look deal with independent content studio Einhorn's Epic Productions. The deal allows the publisher early access to middle-grade IP generated by the production company to adapt into graphic novels.

Einhorn's Epic Productions. states that the deal will focus on diverse and women-driven creators and characters and that the first acquisition for publication is Absolute Zeros, a story in which a group of outsider kids have to work together to save their rundown space camp. The first Absolute Zeros graphic novel will be published by Little Brown in February 2023.

In 2019, Little, Brown was directed to expand their graphic novel list for years going ahead, and appointed Andrea Colvin, formerly of Lion Forge as editorial director, Graphic Publishing to do just that. Publishing new fiction and nonfiction graphic novels for a range of ages, from early readers to young adults. Little, Brown has been doubling-to-tripling their comic book publishing line each scheduled year since then, with Suggs one of a number of beneficiaries of this publishing plan. It's another sign of major growth in the graphic novel market in bookstores, libraries and book fairs, as well as the greater range in content and comic book styles being published. It's a long way until the USA gets to the kind of breadth and depth enjoyed by Japan, Korea or France but it is one of a number of major moves in that direction.

Einhorn's Epic Productions was created in 2017 by Heather Einhorn and Adam Staffaroni. co-creators of podcast series Daughters of DC and Lethal Lit, with the intent of creating content for underserved fandoms. Colvin told The Hollywood Reporter that "The vast growth in the comics space over the past decade has been in middle-grade graphic novels. As we look to round out our middle-grade graphic novel list, having the first-rate IP-generation and production capabilities of EEP really helps LBYR to get more great comics content to market for fans who are hungry for it."