London's Gosh Comics To Host The Late Garry Leach's Estate Sale

Garry Leach, co-creator of the modern-day Miracleman, died a month ago, at the age of 67. On Sunday, the 29th of March, one of his favourite comic book stores, Gosh Comics, based in Soho, London, for whom he designed their original logo, will be hosting his estate sale. Gosh Comics states;

A voracious comics fan, over the years Garry amassed a huge collection of books and comics. On Sunday May 29th, we will be hosting a special one-day Estate Sale of Garry's collection to help raise money for his Estate. From 10.30am – 7.00pm our tables upstairs will be turned over to Garry's collection, and we would like to invite everyone to attend, whether you knew Garry and would like to have an item to remember him by and make some fiancial contribution in his memory, or would like the opportunity to own some of the rare and well-loved items from the collection of a man who really knew his comics onions. Please note that the aim of this sale is to provide the best financial boon to his Estate that we can facilitate. Prices will be as marked, and we will not be discounting on purchases from the collection.

An Eisner and Eagle Award winner, Garry Leach first worked in comic books in the seventies for 2000AD, including Dan Dare, M.A.C.H. 1. and The V.C.s. In 1981 he revived Marvelman with Alan Moore for Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine, the superhero comic book that would transform the genre across the world. Leach would also write and draw spinoff Warpsmiths stories at Warrior and later for Dave Elliott's A1 anthology series from Atomeka Press. He would work as an inker for 2000AD and creators such as John McCrea and Chris Weston at Marvel and DC, and would co-create the Global Frequency comic book with Warren Ellis from Wildstorm. More recently, he worked adapting the stories of children into their own comic books, written and published by Anthony E. Zuiker, the creator of the popular TV franchise CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.