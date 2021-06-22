Making The Penguin Formidable Again (Detective Comics #1038 Spoilers)

The Penguin – a bit of a joke of a Batvillain with his top hat, waddle, umbrella and actually not much like a Penguin at all. Every now and then the Batman comic books try and take him seriously. And in today in Detective Comics #1038, Meghan Fitzmartin, Karl Moster and Jodie Bellaire have their fishcake and eat it, firstly having Penguin being treated as a nuisance, not even worthy of Batman.

While a big crime boss is blowing up downtown Gotham, the Penguin is literally relegated to the back-up strip, and even his own henchmen are direspecting the Penguin to his face.

And the press even get an interview and ask the kind of questions that no one who actually fears him would ask. The Penguin is at an all-time low.

From which there is no where to go but up.

And where such loose talk from those who should know better is no longer tolerated.

The Penguin got lost while hunting respectability. But now has a chance to remind folk what a nasty piece of work The Penguin really is.

And as for this new crime boss, maybe a chance to ally himself into a position which he can turn to his own advantage. And so begins a big new Penguin storyline for the Batbooks, that has been under your nose. Your long pointed nose…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1038 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Viktor Bogdanovic, Jonathan Glapion, Karl Mostert (CA) Dan Mora

An epic battle is taking place in Gotham City…below the city streets?! Batman and MR. WORTH are locked in a deadly duel involving a rocket launcher, a micro-cave subterranean system, and a whole lot of bloody knuckles. Can Huntress save Lady Clayface before the entire city collapses from underneath itself? Plus: the insidious VILE makes his move, and boy is it UGLY… FEATURING "MARCH OF THE PENGUIN": Gotham's seediest gangster is looking to take advantage of the unrest in the city, and the Penguin is finally ready to make his move! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/22/2021