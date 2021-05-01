Man-Thing to Rise to Occasion – X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing Preview
X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing is not just what Emma Frost calls Wolverine's second penis for stealing Cyclops away from her; it's also the third and final one-shot in a series by Steve Orlando and Andrea Broccardo. In X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing, the titular Man-Thing is looking for redemption, and it looks like Magik is going to help. Check out the preview below.
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Daniel Acuna
MAN-THING'S CURSE HAS BEEN REVEALED…BUT IT'S UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT!
Years ago, DOCTOR TED SALLIS was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world…he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged by fear-driven blazes, the MAN-THING must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire. But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-MEN'S resident sorceress MAGIK and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as THE DARK RIDERS!
Part 3 of 3!
