Man-Thing to Rise to Occasion – X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing Preview

X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing is not just what Emma Frost calls Wolverine's second penis for stealing Cyclops away from her; it's also the third and final one-shot in a series by Steve Orlando and Andrea Broccardo. In X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing, the titular Man-Thing is looking for redemption, and it looks like Magik is going to help. Check out the preview below.