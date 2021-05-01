Man-Thing to Rise to Occasion – X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing Preview

Posted on
by

X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing is not just what Emma Frost calls Wolverine's second penis for stealing Cyclops away from her; it's also the third and final one-shot in a series by Steve Orlando and Andrea Broccardo. In X-Men: Curse of the Man-Thing, the titular Man-Thing is looking for redemption, and it looks like Magik is going to help. Check out the preview below.

X-MEN CURSE MAN-THING #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210551
MAR210552 – X-MEN CURSE MAN-THING #1 ZITRO VAR – $4.99
(W) Steve Orlando (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Daniel Acuna
MAN-THING'S CURSE HAS BEEN REVEALED…BUT IT'S UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT!
Years ago, DOCTOR TED SALLIS was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world…he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged  by fear-driven blazes, the MAN-THING must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire. But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-MEN'S resident sorceress MAGIK and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as THE DARK RIDERS!
Part 3 of 3!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $4.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.